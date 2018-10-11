Cool Thursday

The chilly weather continues.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing, cool and not as breezy, with a high at 55.
Tonight: Clouding up, and rain moves in late, with a low at 41.
Friday: Occasional rain through early afternoon, with a high at 49.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 58.
Sunday: Rain returns late, with a high at 43.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 51. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain after 1am, with a low at 43.
Friday: Rain before 1pm, with a high at 53.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.
Sunday: Rain showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 39.