Cool Thursday

The chilly weather continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing, cool and not as breezy, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Clouding up, and rain moves in late, with a low at 41.

Friday: Occasional rain through early afternoon, with a high at 49.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, with a high at 58.

Sunday: Rain returns late, with a high at 43.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 51. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain after 1am, with a low at 43.

Friday: Rain before 1pm, with a high at 53.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.

Sunday: Rain showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 39.