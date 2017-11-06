Cool weather continues

A few clouds are drifting across extreme NE Kansas and the weather will remain cool throughout the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cool, with a high at 48.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and a little cooler, with a high at 44.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. NE wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 46.