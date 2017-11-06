Cool weather continues

A few clouds are drifting across extreme NE Kansas and the weather will remain cool throughout the week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and cool, with a high at 48.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and a little cooler, with a high at 44.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 48.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48. NE wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 43.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 46.