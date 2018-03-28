Cool weather continues

Cloudy and drizzly again for Wednesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Areas of light rain and mist, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with some light precipitation early, then breezy and cool, with a high at 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 65.