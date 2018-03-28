WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


35°F
Clear
Feels Like 35°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy60°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast52°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear62°
48°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
25°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast37°
27°

Cool weather continues

by on March 28, 2018 at 5:24 AM (2 hours ago)

Cloudy and drizzly again for Wednesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Areas of light rain and mist, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with some light precipitation early, then breezy and cool, with a high at 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 62. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 65.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.