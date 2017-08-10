Cool weather continues

Patchy fog this morning, and we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and warmer. with a high at 85.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers and storms early and then clearing, with a high at 85.

Saturday: Scattered storms return, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between 10pm and 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 66. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 84.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 83.