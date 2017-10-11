WIBW News Now!

Cool Wednesday, but a warmup is coming

by on October 11, 2017 at 5:29 AM (2 hours ago)

Another cool fall-like day before a warmup heading toward the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 3am and 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 65. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 81.

