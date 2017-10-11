Cool Wednesday, but a warmup is coming

Another cool fall-like day before a warmup heading toward the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog between 3am and 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 77.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 85.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 65. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 47.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 78.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 81.