Cool Wednesday

The rain is gone for a day or two and chilly weather has come in to replace it.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy this morning, clearing today and cooler, with a high at 55.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Showers move back in late Thursday night and early Friday.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 35.
Tomorrow: Areas of frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 54.
Rain slips in overnight Thursday into Friday.