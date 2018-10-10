Cool Wednesday

The rain is gone for a day or two and chilly weather has come in to replace it.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, clearing today and cooler, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Showers move back in late Thursday night and early Friday.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Areas of frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 54.

Rain slips in overnight Thursday into Friday.