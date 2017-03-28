Cool Week Continues

Clouds are the main feature today. Rain will come after dark.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a high at 58.

Tonight: Rain will spread into northeast Kansas by this evening and breezy, with a low at 47.

Wednesday: Breezy with occasional rain and maybe a thunderstorm, and a high at 55.

Thursday: Showers come to an end, with a high at 54.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 56. East wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Low at 49.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High at 51.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.