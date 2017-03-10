WIBW News Now!

Cool weekend with precipitation chances, but most likely not much accumulation

March 10, 2017 at 6:22 AM

After a long period of above normal temperatures, we are below normal for Friday. Today’s average high is 54, but we won’t get there, as it will be chilly.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:   Becoming cloudy and much cooler, with a high at 45.

Tonight:  Cloudy and cold, with a low at 29.   

Saturday: A wintry mix of precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow on grassy surfaces through around noon, and a high at 36.

Sunday:   Partly cloudy, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 44.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Rain, snow and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

