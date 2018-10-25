Cool, wet Thursday

Clouds and rain will keep us cool Thursday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Occasional showers and cooler, with a high at 52.
Tonight: Rain continues off and on, with a low at 42.
Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then clearing, with a high at 62.
Saturday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 70.
Sunday: Scattered showers early, then breezy and cooler, with a high at 60.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Rain. High near 52. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tonight: Slight chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low at 44.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 69.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.