Header Weather


47°F
Overcast
Feels Like 47°
Winds NW 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast61°
44°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy63°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain60°
47°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain50°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy59°
41°

Cool, Wet Week Ahead

by on March 27, 2017 at 5:58 AM (4 hours ago)

The overall wet pattern continues, though we will get a brief break later today into tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers gradually move out of eastern Kansas this morning, then cloudy and cool, with a high at 58.
 
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.
 
Tomorrow: Cloudy and not as cool, with a high at 62.
 
Wednesday: Another system spreads in rain early, continuing into Thursday, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 64. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 62.

Wednesday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 56.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.