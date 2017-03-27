Cool, Wet Week Ahead

The overall wet pattern continues, though we will get a brief break later today into tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers gradually move out of eastern Kansas this morning, then cloudy and cool, with a high at 58.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.



Tomorrow: Cloudy and not as cool, with a high at 62.



Wednesday: Another system spreads in rain early, continuing into Thursday, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 64. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 62.

Wednesday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a high at 56.