Cooler and dry for the weekend

Fall weather is here for the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, and much cooler today, with a late day break in the clouds and a high around 72.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with a low at 49.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 72.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 79.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 72. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 74.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.