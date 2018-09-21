Cooler and dry for the weekend

Fall weather is here for the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, and much cooler today, with a late day break in the clouds and a high around 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 72.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 79.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 72. North wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 74.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.