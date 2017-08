Cool high pressure has settled into Kansas. Temperatures are running well below average.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 82.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 85. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 87.