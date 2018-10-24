Cooler, cloudy Wednesday

The rest of the week will definitely feel like October.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cooler with a high at 62.

Tonight: Rain will move in from the west late – primarily overnight, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers in the morning, with a high at 52.

Friday: Cloudy and cool, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 62. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 9pm, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly before 1pm, with a high at 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67.