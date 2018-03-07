WIBW News Now!

24°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 15°
Winds WNW 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy46°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
29°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy61°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain57°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast46°
31°

Cooler, less windy Wednesday

by on March 7, 2018 at 4:52 AM (2 hours ago)

The wind is less strong than yesterday, which will help reduce but not eliminate fire concerns today. No advisories are currently in effect.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing and breezy, but not as windy as yesterday, with a high at 45. Winds NW 15-25 mph this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 50. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.