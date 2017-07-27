Cooler, but still summerlike through the week

Showers end this morning as a slow moving front pushes further south into east central Kansas.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 88.
Tonight: An isolated shower possible, with a low at 72.
Friday: Drier and cooler air moves in with clearing and a high at 88.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 87.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 87. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 68.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.