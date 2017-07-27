WIBW News Now!

Header Weather


76°F
Overcast
Feels Like 76°
Winds North 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy84°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy85°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy84°
62°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
62°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear86°
64°

Cooler, but still summerlike through the week

by on July 27, 2017 at 5:41 AM (2 hours ago)

Showers end this morning as a slow moving front pushes further south into east central Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: An isolated shower possible, with a low at 72.

Friday: Drier and cooler air moves in with clearing and a high at 88.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 87.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 87. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

