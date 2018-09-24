Cooler this week

Fall weather continues, with rain chances Tuesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds this morning, with a gradual clearing, with an afternoon high at 81.

Tonight: Clouds drift back in with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Showers and a few storms, with a high at 75.

Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high at 83. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 71.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.