Cooler this week

Fall weather continues, with rain chances Tuesday.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Low clouds this morning, with a gradual clearing, with an afternoon high at 81.
Tonight: Clouds drift back in with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Showers and a few storms, with a high at 75.
Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 68.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high at 83. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 71.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.