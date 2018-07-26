WIBW News Now!

73°F
Clear
Feels Like 73°
Winds NNW 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain86°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain82°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain79°
61°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain79°
58°

Cooler today and still in the 80s tomorrow

by on July 26, 2018 at 5:03 AM (45 mins ago)

Off and on rain chances and the clouds that go with them will keep temperatures down for today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then a break in the clouds this afternoon, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.