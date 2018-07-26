Cooler today and still in the 80s tomorrow

Off and on rain chances and the clouds that go with them will keep temperatures down for today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then a break in the clouds this afternoon, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.