Cooler today and still in the 80s tomorrow

Off and on rain chances and the clouds that go with them will keep temperatures down for today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then a break in the clouds this afternoon, with a high at 84.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 85.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 84.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 64.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.