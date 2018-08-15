Cooler today behind the rain

Though parts of Kansas saw flooding rains, it was just a good soaker for northeast Kansas.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Showers end this morning, then cloudy with a high at 82.
Tonight: Patchy areas of fog, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 92.
Friday: Clearing, with a high at 88.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 66.
Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.