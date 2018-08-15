WIBW News Now!

Cooler today behind the rain

by on August 15, 2018 at 4:43 AM (3 hours ago)

Though parts of Kansas saw flooding rains, it was just a good soaker for northeast Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers end this morning, then cloudy with a high at 82.

Tonight: Patchy areas of fog, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 92.

Friday: Clearing, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.