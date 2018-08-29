Cooler today, but it’s short-lived

A preview of fall is on tap for today, but we’ll warm up again before the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, with a clearing sky, then sunny by this afternoon, with a high at 78.

Tonight: Clouding up, with thunderstorms overnight and a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Morning storms and then warmer with a high at 85.

Friday: Scattered storms early, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 81. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 66.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 97.