Cooler Tuesday, rain possible tonight

We will gradually cloud up as a cold front approaches. It will sweep across northeast Kansas this afternoon.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cooler and breezy, with a high at 60.
Tonight: A few areas of light rain, and a low at 40.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, with a high at 51.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 53.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 55.