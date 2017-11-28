WIBW News Now!

Cooler Tuesday, rain possible tonight

November 28, 2017

We will gradually cloud up as a cold front approaches. It will sweep across northeast Kansas this afternoon.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cooler and breezy, with a high at 60.

Tonight: A few areas of light rain, and a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, with a high at 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high at 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 55.

