Cooler weather coming

Find the jacket before you go out today, as you’ll likely need it by the time you get up tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few spotty showers and/or drizzle this morning, and clouds stick around with a high at 65. A frontal boundary will slide through this morning bringing us north winds behind the system.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with a high at 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 62.