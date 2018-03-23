WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Clear
Feels Like 39°
Winds East 12 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy68°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast51°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy54°
48°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm70°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm56°
36°

Cooling off Friday night with a chance at rain

by on March 23, 2018 at 4:39 AM (2 hours ago)

Rain is in the forecast, but the strongest storms should stay to the north of Topeka.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up this morning and breezy, with drizzle this afternoon and a high at 71. SE winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms late, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 56.

Sunday: Clouding back up, with showers and a few storms in the afternoon and a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 83. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high at 55.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.