Cooling off Friday night with a chance at rain

Rain is in the forecast, but the strongest storms should stay to the north of Topeka.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up this morning and breezy, with drizzle this afternoon and a high at 71. SE winds 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms late, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler, with a high at 56.

Sunday: Clouding back up, with showers and a few storms in the afternoon and a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 83. South southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 60.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high at 55.