Coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew Tuesday to 1,426 cases, up 50 from Monday. The number of deaths increased by seven to 69.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
At the University of Kansas Health System, the number of inpatients dropped to 29 Tuesday from 31 Monday. Twelve are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators, according to a news release.
Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the health system, said the curve has been flattened, at least in the Kansas City area. But he added that the biggest risk is returning to normal too quickly.
His remarks came after Trump insisted Monday that he has “total” authority to decide how and when to loosen restrictions _ a notion considered at odds with the Constitution, which delegates such matters to the states.
Kelly said Monday that Kansas would move “back to normal as the science allows.“