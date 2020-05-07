Coronavirus cases in Kansas continue to rise… Numbers could be even higher because of limited testing
The number of confirmed cases in Kansas climbed by 410 on Thursday, to 6,144, though the actual number of cases is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without feeling ill.
Kansas’ COVID-19 death toll rose by three, to 147, according to the state’s count.
Much of the rise comes efforts to test meatpacking workers and all of the inmates at the state’s largest prison, which is in Lansing. With 80% of testing completed on 1,716 inmates, 609 are positive, with 520 of them showing no symptoms and three deaths. Eighty-eight workers also are infected, and an effort to test all staff is expected to begin this week, said Rebecca Witte, the corrections department spokeswoman.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.