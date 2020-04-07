Coronavirus confirmed at Parsons State Hospital
Three staff members and a resident at a state hospital that serves people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive for the coronavirus as another outbreak at a nursing home continues to grow.
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced the new cases at Parsons State Hospital and
Training Center in southeast Kansas in a news release Monday night. The sickened resident has been moved into on-site isolation. Health officials reported 845 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, up from 747 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases at the Life Care Center of Burlington has grown to 41.At the facility, 40 other residents staff members have been sickened, Coffey County health officials said.
Updated projections from the University of Washington show hospital use is now expected to peak in Kansas on April 19. Last week, the model predicted Kansas would reach peak hospital use on April 27. Kansas deaths, meanwhile, are
expected to peak on April 23 at 10 per day.
