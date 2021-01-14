Coronavirus Hospitalizations Down
Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen in Kansas from their high last month and staffing is under less strain as the vaccine rollout gains momentum, although overall case numbers remain stubbornly high.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows that 889 adults were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of Tuesday, down 30% from a high of 1,282 on December 2nd.
It was the lowest COVID-19 patient count since early November, when the numbers began creeping steadily upward.
Staffing also is less of a problem, with 11% of the state’s hospitals reporting anticipated staffing shortages this week, down from as many as 45% predicting problems in November and December, according to data from the Kansas Hospital Association.
Last year, the situation grew so dire that staff at small hospitals were spending hours on the phone looking for places to transfer their sickest patients.
Some hospitals were doubling up patients and holding them in emergency room hallways while they waited for rooms to open up.