Coronavirus Lockdown at Hutchinson Correctional Facility
A Kansas prison has been locked down due to a coronavirus outbreak affecting nearly 100 inmates and staff at the facility, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda has announced.
The Secretary said none of the 84 inmates and 10 staff members at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility who tested positive this week are showing any symptoms.
Fifteen inmates and seven staff members previously tested positive at the prison, which houses about 1,880 men.
As with all positive cases, the Department of Corrections has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on steps to address the active cases at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.
Some inmates will remain locked in their cells because of the new outbreak, while others will be relocated to the prison in Lansing, where a medical unit has been set up to handle COVID-19 cases.
Lansing was the site of an earlier outbreak in which more than 900 people became infected.