Coronavirus Scams Reported
Police in Riley County have reported a spate of COVID-19-related scams lately, but they could show up anywhere.
The scams include:
- Billing for testing – The scammers contact you by email, phone or mail to tell you that your medical test for the Coronavirus was not covered and you owe X amount of dollars, then ask you to provide financial information.
- Spoofing Phone Numbers – Scammers are spoofing numbers to appear to be calling from a local officials office. Hang up and call the appropriate office to double-check the source.
- Community Spread Text – You receive a text message saying you came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, it says to “click this link” to find out what to do.
- The Vaccine Offer – A person contacts you trying to sell you a vaccine. They need your personal information to make sure you qualify. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 available.