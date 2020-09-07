      Weather Alert

Coronavirus Scams Reported

Sep 7, 2020 @ 9:24am

Police in Riley County have reported a spate of COVID-19-related scams lately, but they could show up anywhere.

The scams include:

  • Billing for testing – The scammers contact you by email, phone or mail to tell you that your medical test for the Coronavirus was not covered and you owe X amount of dollars, then ask you to provide financial information.
  • Spoofing Phone Numbers – Scammers are spoofing numbers to appear to be calling from a local officials office. Hang up and call the appropriate office to double-check the source.
  • Community Spread Text – You receive a text message saying you came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, it says to “click this link” to find out what to do.
  • The Vaccine Offer – A person contacts you trying to sell you a vaccine. They need your personal information to make sure you qualify. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19 available.
