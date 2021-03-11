Coronavirus Still a Factor at Big 12 Tourney
Last year, a lot of area sports fans were disappointed when the Big 12 basketball tournament – and, eventually, the entire NCAA basketball tournament – was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year’s version is underway, but there are still plenty of precautions being taken.
Seating capacity for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City will be reduced in accordance with guidelines from local public health officials, meaning capacity for the games will be about 3,300 people.
Seating will be done utilizing a Pod Seating structure.
Pods are available in groups of 1-8, and will be physically distanced from one another.
The men’s tournament is sold out, though tickets may become available as teams are knocked out of the tournament.
Pods must be purchased in their entirety, and may not be divided.
Masks are required for fans at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.