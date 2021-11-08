Corrections Officer Attacked in Lansing Prison

A corrections officer at Lansing Correctional Facility is hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked by an inmate of the prison.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that the incident happened last week when the officer “was injured by a resident.”
Officials say the incident remains under investigation.
The Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union representing the prison’s corrections officers, told KSNW that a male inmate attacked the female officer around the time of the shift change at 5 p.m.
The union said the officer is believed to have suffered facial fractures, and may have a head injury and other broken bones.
Union President Sarah LaFrenz said staffing shortages contributed to the incident.
She said the union has for years advocated for additional staffing at the prison.
There have been complaints about safety issues at the prison for years, according to the union.