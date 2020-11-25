      Weather Alert

Cost of Fishing Drops in Kansas

Nov 25, 2020 @ 5:51am

It will be a little less expensive to fish in Kansas starting January first.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism Commission has announced several changes related to outdoor recreation.

Among them: The cost of a one-day fishing license was reduced to $6 from $8.50.

For non-residents, the price dropped to $10 from $14.50.

Fisheries Programs Specialist David Breth said the number of fishing permits being sold had dropped dramatically since 2016.

That year, the state sold around 60,000 one-day licenses.

Now, the state is selling about 35,000 annually.

The commission also approved a trout permit for Kansas children under age 16.

It will cost $7, and allow them to keep five trout.

Previously, youth could fish for trout for free, but keep only two.

