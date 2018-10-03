Cotton O’Neil Announces Annual Flu Shot Clinics

Cotton O’Neil, a division of Stormont Vail Health, has scheduled many opportunities for the public and Cotton O’Neil patients to receive a flu shot. Below is a list of all the flu shot clinics:

Public Walk-In Flu Clinics will be held at Cotton O’Neil Express Care Corporate View, Cotton O’Neil Express Care North and Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Sept. 24, and on the weekends from noon to 3 p.m.

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 16. Cotton O’Neil patients 19 years of age and older who have previously had a flu shot with no complications should go to the Stormont Vail Surgery parking, located at the corner of 10th and Garfield Ave. for their vaccination.

Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic at Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 25, from 2-6 p.m. These flu shot clinics are for Cotton O’Neil patients ages 6 months and older. Vaccines For Children (VFC) patients are also welcome to attend this clinic. Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage is located at 4100 S.W. 15th St.

Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic at the HealthWise Clinic will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in October 2018, from 8 a.m. to noon. These flu shot clinics are for Cotton O’Neil patients ages 12 and older. The HealthWise Clinic is located in the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy building, 2252 S.W. 10th Ave.

The seasonal flu vaccine is especially important for pregnant women, people 65 years of age and older, and others with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. People with chronic illnesses may have an increased chance of developing pneumonia as a result of getting the flu. Those who may have close contact with high-risk individuals including infants should also be vaccinated. That might include adults or children living with or caring for people at high-risk of developing complications.

Consent forms in English and Spanish are available at stormontvail.org/flu and may be completed and brought to the seasonal flu shot clinic to save time.