Counties, Cities Tighten Up Mask, Gathering Mandates
Public health officials in two of Kansas’ most populous counties have tightened restrictions on gatherings, and public schools in the state’s capital city scrapped at least two weeks of in-person classes amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.
In Shawnee County, gatherings will be limited to 10 people whether they are held indoors or outdoors.
An order from the county’s health officer dropped the limits from 25 for indoor gatherings and 45 for outdoor gatherings, said bars and restaurants that can hold 100 or more people must operate at 50% of their capacities.
Bars must close at 11 p.m. every day, rather than remaining open until midnight four nights a week.
The limit on gatherings also will drop to 15 from 45 in neighboring Douglas County.
With their orders, at least seven of the state’s 105 counties have issued more restrictive rules this week.
KWCH-TV reported that in Finney County in southwestern Kansas, the county seat of Garden City approved a mask mandate, but the county has no plans to follow suit.
Nemaha County has also reinstated a mask mandate.