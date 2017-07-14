Country Music, Cowboy Poetry, Comedy Set For Tonganoxie’s Diamond Jubilee Hay Ride

“Turn back pages of time with real Grand Ole Opry style entertainment.”

“It’s the Diamond Jubilee Hay Ride Saturday evening, July 15, 7 o’clock in Tonganoxie,” announced Charley Green of Diamond Jubilee Entertainment.

“Rusty Rierson will be joined by Geff and Dawn Dawson along with the Stranger Creek Bank, Stan Steele, and the Chuck Wagon Opry Wranglers to entertain at 707 East Fourth Street,” Green said.

“Dawson, foremost a cowboy then a story teller and singer, along with his wife Dawn, barrel racer and Better Horses Radio co-host, are often referred to as the ‘Sonny & Cher of the West,’ entertaining all ages with Western music, cowboy poetry and comedy,” Green said..

“The Chuck Wagon Opry Wranglers take us back to those days when cowboys would sit around a campfire swap stories and sing their favorite songs about the life they lived and dreamed,” the show coordinator insisted.

Rusty Rierson, the “personification of country and Western cool,” with a voice and talent in the melodic style of Don Williams and George Strait performs a mix of country favorites including high energy renditions of country rock.

“Combined with the musical artistry of The Stranger Creek Band and recording artist Stan Steele on keyboards, an entertaining hayride with the performers of Diamond Jubilee Entertainment awaits you,” Green contended.

Advance tickets at discount can be purchased at the First State Bank & Trust in Tonganoxie. Information is also available at 800-838-3006.