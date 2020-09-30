Country Stampede Announces 2021 Plans
The coronavirus pandemic saw many large festivals and concerts cancelled across the state this year, but the largest multi-day music festival has announced plans for its return in 2021.
The twenty-fifth anniversary edition of the Country Stampede is scheduled for June 24th through 26th of 2021 at Topeka’s Country Stampede festival grounds near Forbes Field.
Musically, this year’s lineup will include the Academy of Country Music (ACM) current Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs, iHeart Radio’s Best New Country Artist Morgan Wallen, and this year’s ACM New Male Artist of the Year Riley Green.
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
The music and camping will be joined by something new, as what’s being billed as “Topeka’s Biggest Airshow in 20 Years”, Thunder in the Heartland, will happen on Friday and Saturday.
The airshow, based at neighboring Forbes Field, will also perform on Saturday night.
Ticket and camping information are available at the concert’s website, CountryStampede.com