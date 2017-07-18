County commissioners vote to send letter to Kobach about election commissioner’s budget

The Board of Shawnee County Commissioners voted Monday to send a letter to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach questioning the budget submitted by his appointee, Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

The commissioners contend that Howell overspent his budget in 2016 and then didn’t give them time to discuss the 2018 budget. Howell counters that the budget for his office is set by state statute and that he is entitled to spend what he chooses to budget, regardless of the commission’s opinion on the matter.

A major difference in the budget in 2018, according to the letter, is an increase in the Commissioner’s salary by more than $30,000 a year in 2018. This increase is justified by a study conducted by CBIZ Human Capitol Services in 2016, according to Howell. Commission chair Bob Archer questioned that assertion Monday.

“The CBIZ study, for everyone who wants to know, is based on competence,” said Archer. “I would suggest that a leader who can’t manage their budget is not totally competent.”

Commissioner Shelly Buhler had some issues with Howell’s assertions, as well.

“You didn’t resolve the 2016 budget issue,” said Buhler. “The general fund basically absorbed the amount that was over.”

The 2018 budget also was a concern to Buhler.

“I didn’t see any willingness to have any discussion or any resolution there, either,” said Buhler. “While it’s unfortunate that I think we have to take this action by sending this letter, I don’t think it gets us to resolution, but I don’t think we’re left with many options, very few options, if any.”

Commissioner Kevin Cook was also critical of Howell’s approach.

“Rather than explain the reasons, you immediately go to a defensive mode of a certified budget,” said Cook. “That’s the first time that discussion has come up. Never before was that issue raised, except for when it was pointed out that you had gone over the budget and it was absorbed by the general fund. Rather than in a spirit of cooperation, you took on an adversarial tone.”

Cook also clarified his understanding of the county’s position on a potential pay raise.

“The CBIZ study is not a mandate, it’s not a requirement,” said Cook. “It’s a suggestion. Your budget does present a 51-percent increase to your salary and you submitted the amended budget the day of the hearing, minutes before the budget hearing.”

Cook made the feelings of the commission unanimous.

“Your 2018 budget isn’t a compromise, it isn’t a discussion, it’s a demand,” said Cook. “When met with a demand, that isn’t a discussion. It’s unfortunate we’re in this spot, but I think the letter is appropriate.”

The motion to send the letter was approved 3-0.

View a copy of the commission’s letter to Kobach here.