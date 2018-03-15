County health rankings released this week

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation released their County Health Rankings earlier this week, and the state of Kansas is doing well in one particular measure.

“What we look at are what the various factors are that influence health,” said Matt Trujillo, Program Officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “One trend that we’re seeing this year is that childhood poverty is a big factor that influences the health of folks. In Kansas, we actually see that, statewide, your childhood poverty rate is 14 percent. You can compare that to the national average, which is 20 percent. Kansas is doing quite well.”

Race and ethnicity do play a role in how healthy a county is.

“Opportunities with regard to health are not equal across groups,” said Trujillo. “We see that certain folks, communities of color and others do not have the same opportunity. They have, for example, less access to health care, lower socioeconomic factors and these things tend to negatively impact health.

Large portions of northeast Kansas are among the top quarter of counties in the health measures, while much of southeast Kansas is in the bottom quarter.

“Counties that are nearby each other do tend to have some clustering,” said Trujillo. “Though, you’ll actually also see some variation, so the best thing to do would be to go to countyhealthrankings.org, to really dive into the data deeper.”

Johnson County is the healthiest Kansas county in this year’s rankings.