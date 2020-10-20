County, Hotel Fined By US Department of Labor
Leavenworth County has agreed to pay an employee $4,998 in back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the employer wrongly denied the employee’s request for paid leave to care for their child whose school closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wage and Hour Division – or WHD – found the county also wrongly terminated the employee for allegedly misrepresenting their spouse’s ability to care for the child during the school closure.
In another case, the Best Western Plus Wichita Hotel has paid $5,693 in back wages for wrongly denying paid sick leave to 13 employees required to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
WHD investigators found both the county and the hotel violated provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act – or FFCRA – when they denied employees paid time away from work for which they were eligible.
The FFCRA gives tax credits to businesses with fewer than 500 employees to provide employees with paid leave for certain reasons related to COVID-19.