Court Decides For Student vs Haskell

A Federal district court has ordered Haskell Indian Nations University to adopt sweeping policy reforms that will protect the First Amendment rights of students at the federally operated university, and the independence of the student newspaper, The Indian Leader.
The agreement that Jared Nally and Haskell culminates a year-long battle after then-President Ronald Graham banned Nally, former editor-in-chief of The Indian Leader, from engaging in routine newsgathering activities.
Haskell interfered with the student newspaper’s financial and administrative operations by stonewalling requests to confirm the paper’s funding and account balance, and refusing to officially recognize the paper for an entire academic year.
The order resolves all but one claim in the lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
Under the agreement, the university must pay $40,000 in attorneys’ fees.