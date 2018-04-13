WIBW News Now!

Court documents say state was told about boy being abused before he went missing

by on April 13, 2018 at 4:19 PM (30 mins ago)

A Sedgwick County juvenile court document indicates the state of Kansas was told at least twice that a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since mid-February was being abused.

The document includes detailed accounts from people who said they saw Lucas Hernandez with bruises, black eyes and cuts at various times in the year before he disappeared.  His stepmother, Emily Glass, who reported him missing on February 17th, is jailed on child endangerment charges involving her 1-year-old daughter.  She hasn’t been charged in Lucas’ disappearance.

A juvenile court judge allowed The Wichita Eagle to see the child-in-need of care petition regarding Glass’ young daughter on Wednesday.  The newspaper says the document details a violent and dysfunctional family life.  Glass’ attorney didn’t return a phone message left Friday.

