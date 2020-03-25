Court filing says that Beaty encouraged NCAA violations while at KU
Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing that it has evidence former football coach David Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the University of Kansas.
The memo was filed by the university’s lawyers in January and unsealed this past week. It says those alleged violations has “resulted in several hundred thousand” dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the filing includes transcripts of interviews with players and members of the football staff that that the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty.
Beaty was fired in November of 2018, and in March of 2019, he sued the college claiming he was terminated without cause and owed a $3 million buyout. The university says it doesn’t have to pay the buyout because they had cause to fire him due to the alleged NCAA rule violations.
The NCAA alleged that Beaty’s football program was using a non-coaching staff member as a coach from December 2017 through October 2018.
