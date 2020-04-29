      Weather Alert

Court: Proof of citizenship for voter registration unlawful

Apr 29, 2020 @ 3:28pm

A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is unconstitutional. The ruling Wednesday by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a judge’s injunction that had banned its use.

The panel found in two consolidated appeals challenging the Kansas statute that the state law violates the Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act. The panel upheld the permanent injunction that U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson had imposed prohibiting enforcement of the requirement.

The legal fight has drawn national attention as Republicans pursue voter ID laws aimed at preventing in-person voter fraud.

