Court rules that prison officials did not violate transgender inmate’s rights

July 9, 2018

A federal appeals court has ruled Kansas prison officials are not deliberately indifferent to a transgender inmate who claims her medical treatment is so poor it violates her constitutional rights.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a lower court’s summary judgment in favor of prison officials in a dispute about the treatment of Michelle Renee Lamb.  Lamb was born male, but has identified as female since a young age.  She receives hormone treatment, testosterone-blocking medication and weekly counseling sessions in prison.  She wants greater doses of hormones and surgery.

The appeals court said the record does not contain evidence these are suitable treatment options for her.  Lamb claimed a violation of Eighth Amendment protections prohibiting officials from acting with deliberate indifference to a prisoner’s serious medical need.

