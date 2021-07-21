COVID-19: Another Wave?

For six straight months, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped steadily.
Kansans let down their guard.
They stopped wearing masks.
Most didn’t bother to get the vaccine.
Then the highly contagious delta variant arrived.
The Kansas News Service reports the delta variant took root, and is fueling a surge of the coronavirus worse than anything in the past several months.
Kansas reported 3,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
The state hasn’t seen an increase like that since February.
The daily count of COVID inpatients hit 275 last Wednesday – the highest since early March.
Nursing homes and other long-term care sites are battling nine outbreaks this week, four times as many as three months ago.
Fewer than half of Kansans have gotten fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The variant can also affect those who’ve gotten the shots, though vaccination significantly cuts the risks of hospitalization and death.