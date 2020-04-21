COVID-19 Arrives at Third Kansas Correctional Facility
The coronavirus has arrived at a third Kansas correctional facility as the state’s largest prison outbreak grows.
Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a news release that one staff member has tested positive at the Topeka Correctional Facility, which is the state’s only all-female prison with a capacity of 948.
Health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine who has been in close contact with the worker.
The largest outbreak is at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
An inmate at a work-release facility in Wichita also tested positive, prompting corrections officials to move 113 prisoners earlier this month to Lansing, where they are being quarantined.
With advocacy groups demanding action, Governor Laura Kelly has said efforts are underway to identify inmates who are close to finishing their sentences, and can be released.