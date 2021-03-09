COVID-19 Cases Down, Vaccines Up
The state continues to see a drop in COVID-19 cases, while vaccination efforts expand, health officials say.
More than 16% of the state’s residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports.
Almost 700,000 doses have been administered, with about 233,000 people receiving second doses.
Despite improving vaccination figures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Kansas still ranks 46th in the number of shots administered per 100,000 residents.
State health officials argue the state is doing better than the CDC reports, and the differences are caused by a data glitch, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Governor Laura Kelly has said progress is being made to correct the issues, but Kansas hasn’t improved in the rankings in the two weeks since the steps were announced.
Statewide, only 137 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the lowest figure since the state began reporting that data last July.