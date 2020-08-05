COVID-19 Cases Linked to Jeremiah Bullfrogs
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has identified multiple COVID-19 cases linked to Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille located at 2827 SW Wanamaker Rd Topeka, KS 66614. Anyone who attended Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille on July 24th, 25th, 27th, and 28th is at risk for potential exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance. Individuals are recommended to contact their primary care provider IF they develop any of the following symptoms:
· fever of 100.4 F or higher
· chills
· rigors
· myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
· malaise
· headache
· sore throat
· lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
· new olfactory and taste disorders
· diarrhea
· congestion or runny nose
· nausea or vomiting
“The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the management staff at Bullfrogs Bar and Grille,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.
Jeremiah Bullfrogs’ ownership voluntarily closed their establishment over the weekend, Friday, July 31st through Monday, August 3rd, to conduct deep cleaning and to provide the opportunity for all staff to be tested. They reopened Tuesday, August 4th for curbside pick-up and patio dining only.
“We have been following the guidance and recommendations set forth by the Shawnee County Health Department regarding social distancing and mask wear,” said General Manager Faith Pearson. “Once notified of the exposures we were proactive in protecting the health and safety of our staff and patrons by notifying the public and have been in communication with the Shawnee County Health Department regarding next steps”.
As a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.