COVID-19 exposure linked to Topeka bowling alley in August

Topeka, Kan. – The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has identified cases of COVID-19 through case investigations linked to attendance at West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center located at 1935 SW Westport Dr Topeka, KS 66604.
Anyone who attended West Ridge Lanes and Family Fun Center on Thursday August 27th is at risk for potential exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Individuals are recommended to contact their primary care provider IF they develop any of the following symptoms:
· fever of 100.4 F or higher
· chills
· rigors
· myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
· malaise
· headache
· sore throat
· lower respiratory illness
(cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
· new olfactory and taste disorders
· diarrhea
· congestion or runny nose
· nausea or vomiting
“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they were in attendance on the 27th of August.
The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the ownership and management staff at West Ridge Lanes during the investigation process,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director.
“We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.
Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.