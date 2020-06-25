COVID-19 Cases Take a Big Jump in Kansas
Kansas has seen its largest jump in coronavirus cases in more than six weeks, an increase of more than 500 cases in two days.
The state health department reported the spike two days after Governor Laura Kelly urged local officials to postpone lifting their last restrictions on businesses and public activities for another two weeks, recommending that they still limit public gatherings to 45 people.
Doctor Lee Norman, the state health department’s top administrator, expressed concern about the latest increase.
“This is not surprising, given the laxity people have been demonstrating in protecting themselves and others.” Norman said.
The governor ended statewide restrictions May 26th, leaving decisions about the rules to the state’s 105 counties, after weeks of complaints that she was moving too slowly to reopen the state’s economy.
Kelly called for slowing down the state’s reopening earlier this week, following two weeks that saw the average daily rise in new cases increase, along with the percentage of positive results from tests, according to Johns Hopkins University.