COVID-19: Snapshot of the State
Kansas on Monday reported another record seven-day spike in coronavirus cases, as officials wrestled with getting more residents to wear masks. The rising rate has brought changes throughout the state.
In Overland Park, two Ascension Catholic School teachers tested positive for the virus and another five had to be quarantined, The Kansas City Star reported.
The school moved to all-online classes until November 16th.
In Topeka, the Stormont-Vail health system closed a child day care until November 23rd after 18 of 44 staff members tested positive.
In Lyon County, the county commission voted unanimously to impose a mask mandate after the county experienced a spike in active coronavirus cases.
The mayor and City Council of Wichita under quarantine after one council member tested positive.
The Wichita school board pulled back from a plan to start middle and high school students back to part-time in-school classes, keeping them at 100% virtual learning.